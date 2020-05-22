Midem Announces Selection For Inaugural Talent Exporter Program

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Film, technology and music conference Midem revealed the details of its debut Talent Exporter program, which is intended to raise the international profile of tbe up-and-coming artists it showcases.

The Talent Exporter program will feature artists representing a diverse range of nations across five continents, including Cameroon, Algeria, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Latvia, Argentina, South Korea, Botswana and Ukraine.

The Talent Exporter Program is part of this year’s Midem Digital Edition, which is bringing the Midem experience online during the COVID-19 crisis.

The digital edition of Midem will also include masterclasses, showcases, live sessions, and pitching sessions, as well as conference sessions that cater to artists directly, providing guidance on talent development, networking, and collaborative creation.

“Today, more than ever before, offering a platform to the voice of artists is vital. At Midem, we’re committed to pursuing our support of the emerging music scene by highlighting buzzing international talent who create and perform the music on which the whole business is based. We’re excited to celebrate some fantastic emerging artists from all over the world through the new Midem Talent Exporter programme, and feel it’s essential to host exclusive online showcases right now. We’re passionate about any contribution we can make to supporting the next generation of artists at this difficult time,” said Midem Director, Alexandre Deniot.

The 30 Midem Talent Exporter 2020 Artists:

● Alyona alyona, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (Ukraine) – “Rapid-fire, rhythmic and charismatic rap phenomenon”

● Amahla, Rhythm & Blues (UK) – “A new name for British Soul”

● Atomic Otro Way, Latin (Dominican Republic) – “Bringing DemBow to the world, one song at a time”

● Balming Tiger, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (South Korea) – “A rising multi-national Alternative K-pop band”

● Caleborate, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (USA) – “Rap’s boundary-bending California kid”

● Camilla Sparksss, EDM (Switzerland) – “The sexiest dark experimental electronic music you have heard so far”

● Caveboy, Pop (Canada) – “Unforgettable alt pop trio from Montréal”

● Charlotte Dos Santos, Soul (Norway) -”A fiercely independent artist, in a lane of her own”

● Ditty, Pop (India) – “Gracefully oscillating between spoken word and music”

● Ecko, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (Argentina) – “Argentinian Trap Star”

● Eliza Legzdina, Pop (Latvia) – “Anthems for a new generation”

● Finn Ronsdorf, Pop (Germany) – “A young queer Berlin singer-songwriter, who delivers powerfully tender ballads, but with experimental tendencies”

● Fokn Bois, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (Ghana) – “The first experimental electro-rap party and satirical theatre”

● Full Crate, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (The Netherlands) – “Multi-talented pusher of forward thinking music”

● Haru Nemuri, Rock/Alternative (Japan) – “A new generation of J-POP, with a heart of rock and roll”

● Joseph el de la Urba, Latin (Puerto Rico) – “Puerto Rico’s rising star”

● Kirani Ayat, World (Ghana) – “Genre-blending greatness”

● Manu Manzo, Latin (Venezuela) – “Latin Grammy nominee, Venezuelan singer- songwriter”

● Mpho Sebina, Pop (Botswana) – “Botswana’s Ethereal Melodist”

● Nadia Nakai, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (South Africa) – “A fierce and determined Queen shaking up the female hip-hop scene”

● Nyokô Bokbaë, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (France) – “Paris’ new sensation, bringing a fresh, unique and furious sound”

● quinzequinze,Pop/Electronic (France) – “Tahitian / Parisian collective exploring climatic soundscapes”

● Rouge, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (South Africa) – “Africa’s rap-raven”

● Santa Fe KLan, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (Mexico) – “ The voice of Latin youth”

● Sillie Boy Blue, Pop (France) – “Heartbroken teen anthems in the name of pop”

● Sofiane Saidi, World (Algeria) – “Prince of Raï 2.0, Algerian composer, lead singer and inventor of oriental glam”

● Stanley Enow, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (Cameroon) – “Cameroon’s hip hop icon”

● The Holy, Rock/Alternative (Finland) – “Finnish NEU!-esque melodic kraut/noise rock quintet”

● Willy Cardiac, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (South Africa) – “Africa’s trapping and moshing phenomenon”

● Yellow Straps, R’n’B/Hip Hop/Urban (Belgium) – “Brussels’ shimmering, dazzling and refreshing sibling duo”