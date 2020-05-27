Christian Rock Artist Reveals He No Longer Believes In God

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Jonathan Steingard, front man of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, revealed that he’s lost his faith in God.
Steingard broke the news to his fans in a lengthy social media post, writing that he’s wrestled with his loss of faith for some time.
I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest. I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all – and also open to having my heart changed in the future. I am not looking for a debate at all – just a chance to share my story in the hopes some good can come from it. I love you all.
Steingard joined Hawk Nelson in 2005, taking over lead guitar duties, and then stepping up to the mic as the band’s lead vocalist following the exit of Jason Dunn in 2012.
Despite his apostasy, Steingard’s bandmates expressed their support for their colleague. In a statement to USA Today, Hawk Nelson said the band’s mission is to “inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them.”
“God is still FOR Jon & he still matters,” the statement added. “Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it.”