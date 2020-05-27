Christian Rock Artist Reveals He No Longer Believes In God

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Jonathan Steingard, front man of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, revealed that he’s lost his faith in God.

Steingard broke the news to his fans in a lengthy social media post, writing that he’s wrestled with his loss of faith for some time.

Steingard joined Hawk Nelson in 2005, taking over lead guitar duties, and then stepping up to the mic as the band’s lead vocalist following the exit of Jason Dunn in 2012.

Despite his apostasy, Steingard’s bandmates expressed their support for their colleague. In a statement to USA Today, Hawk Nelson said the band’s mission is to “inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them.”

“God is still FOR Jon & he still matters,” the statement added. “Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it.”