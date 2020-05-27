Rising Toronto Rapper Houdini Killed In ‘Brazen’ Shooting

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Toronto rapper Houdini has reportedly been killed in what police describe as a “brazen” shooting in downtown Toronto. He was 21.

According to CTV, Toronto metro police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in Toronto’s downtown entertainment district and found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to live-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead a the scene, CTV reported.

The victim was later identified as Dimarjio Jenkins, a Toronto rapper known professionally as Houdini.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders described the attack to Toronto.com as both “targeted” and said that the attacker appeared to wait in the area for the victim to arrive.

Two other victims — a 15-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman — were also reported as injured in the incident but police believe they were caught in the crossfire and are expected to recover.

Houdini had worked with Warner Music Canada on NorthernSound, a compilation album of Canadian rappers through a partnership with Toronto-based hip-hop label 6ixBuzz in 2019.

“Houdini had unlimited potential as an artist and we are incredibly saddened that his life was cut short,” said Steve Kane, president of Warner Music Canada. “Our thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable time. We urge our elected officials to help address the root causes of gun violence and put an end to these tragedies.”