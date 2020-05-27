The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles Cancels Its 2020 Season

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles has officially postponed all of its shows for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th Anniversary Season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,” said City of Los Angeles, Recreation and Parks Executive Officer, AP Diaz.

According to Diaz, the Greek will take the time during the shutdown to ‘refresh and reset’ as they reschedule previously planned events.

The 5,900-capacity Greek joins other iconic Hollywood venues who have surrendered their 2020 seasons to the inclemencies of the coronavirus pandemic, including The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford.

So far, a number of shows at the Greek have already been rescheduled for 2021:

Dead Can Dance 05-09-20 is now on 05-09-21

Adam Ant 05-16-20 is now on 05-22-21

NF 05-17-20 is now on 08-19-20

Madness 05-24-20 is now on 05-30-21

Light Up The Blues 05-30-20 is now on 04-10-21

Barenaked Ladies 06-12-20 is now on 06-11-21

Brit Floyd 06-21-20 is now on 06-19-21

Joe Bonamassa 08-01-20 is now on 08-01-21

Lost 80’s Live 09-04-20 is now on 09-03-21

The Airborne Toxic Event 10-09-20 is now on 04-02-21

Maren Morris 10-17-20 is now on 07-24-21

As well, a number of shows have been canceled, including:

Kesha 05-05-20

Local Natives & Foals 05-20-20

Norah Jones 05-22-20

AWOLNATION 06-19-20

Above & Beyond 06-25-20

Above & Beyond 06-26-20

Above & Beyond 06-27-20

Melanie Martinez 07-17-20

Gladys Knight 07-26-20

Funk N The Greek 08-08-20

Smokey Robinson 08-16-20

AJR 08-18-20

NF 08-19-20