Apple Music To Launch Its 1st Radio Show In Africa

NEW YORK (CelebrtiyAccess) – Apple Music has today (May 28) announced the launch of its first radio show in Africa, Africa Now Radio with Cuppy.

Hosted by Nigerian-born DJ and music producer, Cuppy, the weekly one-hour show will reportedly feature a mix of contemporary and traditional popular African genres, including Afrobeat, rap, house, kuduro, and more.

“The show represents a journey from West to East and North to South, but importantly a narrative of Africa then to Africa now,” said Cuppy in a statement.

Earlier this week Universal Music Group revealed that it is launching Def Jam Africa. Based in Johannesburg and Lagos, the label’s newest division will be geared toward representing hip-hop, Afrobeat, and trap artists across the continent.

Africa Now Radio with Cuppy debuts this Sunday at 9 a.m. EDT.