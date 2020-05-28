Wireless Partnering With MelodyVR For Virtual Wireless Connect Festival

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — While Live Nation’s Wireless Festival is officially on hiatus for 2020, organizers announced Wireless Connect a three-day virtual festival developed in partnership with MelodyVR.

Set for July 3-5, the festival will be streamed via the Wireless Facebook page, as well as through MelodyVR’s virtual reality app, which promises to give fans a 360-degree view of the event.

The content appears to be drawn, at least in part, from past wireless festivals, with unseen performances, exclusive footage along with pre-recorded performances on offer.

While no lineup has officially been announced for the virtual festival, Wireless organizers said some of the ‘biggest UK and US artists’ are on the bill.

As well, they teased a playlist of artists who have played at Wireless in the past, including Skepta, Stormzy, Bugzy Malone, and Chip.

“There’s no more forward-thinking festival than Wireless, and there’s no more forward-thinking way of hosting a festival than in 360 VR. We’ll be filming artists in MelodyVR’s amazing studio space in LA, built just for this purpose and in the historic theatre at Ally Pally, which MelodyVR will turn into Wireless Connect. No one has done this before,” said Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn.