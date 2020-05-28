Some Of The Biggest Names In Seattle Music Are Teaming Up For A COVID-19 Benefit Concert

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — A collection of some of the biggest names in the Seattle music scene are teaming up for a virtual benefit concert to help raise funds for workers and families in Washington that have been impacted by COVID-19.

All In Wa, a coalition of nonprofits, community leaders, businesses and philanthropies are backing the event, with e-commerce service Amazon signed on as the presenting partner for the virtual concert.

The virtual benefit concert will feature a lineup that includes Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Russell Wilson, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Pete Carroll, Mary Lambert, Joel McHale, Ben Gibbard, and Allen Stone with additional artists to be announced.

The concert, which is set for June 10th, will broadcast on Amazon Music’s channel on the Twitch live-streaming platform, and via local a number of local television channels. Seattle public radio KEXP will be a radio media sponsor.

Imediately following the live stream, a recording of the concert will be available on Prime Video.

All donations will go directly to those in need. The virtual concert will be produced by Anonymous Content and Done and Dusted.

“Washington state was at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our state will be at the forefront of a safe recovery,” Governor Inslee said. “All In WA is helping to fill the gaps in funding across the state to provide relief to those who are suffering and to lay the groundwork to restart our economy in a safe, supported and sensible way. I’d like to thank Jeff Bezos for his pledge to match donations, and all the other generous donors and businesses who are making this possible.”