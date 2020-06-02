ViacomCBS Networks Like MTV, Comedy Central Air Nearly 9 Minutes Of Breathing In Remembrance Of George Floyd

(CelebrityAccess) – Several ViacomCBS TV networks, including MTV, Comedy Central, VH1 and others, ran eight minutes and forty-six seconds of breathing sounds with the words “I can’t breathe” Monday evening in remembrance of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed after a white police officer pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while taking him into custody in Minneapolis last week. Since then, people in cities across the globe have gathered to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

The video spot, which ran at 5 p.m. EST on Monday, was meant to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The video also displayed a way for viewers to text Color of Change, the non-profit organization that is pushing to ensure that the other officers present at the time of Floyd’s senseless murder are also charged.