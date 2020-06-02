Spotify, Bandsintown, TuneCore Offer Innovative #BlackOutTuesday Support

(Hypebot) — Spotify, Bandsintown and Tunecore are among the major music companies participating in today’s Black Out Tuesday campaign in innovative ways.

TuneCore is donating 100% of its distribution fees for new releases on Tuesday to Color of Change, a non-profit with 1.7 million members whose goal is to motive “decision-makers in corporations and government to create a more human and less hostile world for Black people in America.”

Bandsintown “#BlackOutTuesday Campaign

For 24 hours on Tuesday, live streaming and concert hub Bandsintown has donated space across its extensive advertising network to showcase Black Lives Matter and related imagery with links out to the advocacy group ColorOfChange.org.

Spotify: Blacked-Out Playlists, Podcasts and 8 Minutes 46 Seconds Of Silence

Spotify enacted a number of changes starting at 12:01 AM on Tuesday.

Listeners will see a black logo and headline image on more than a dozen of Spotify’s flagship playlists and podcasts, including Today’s Top Hits and RapCaviar. Select playlists and podcasts will include an 8-minute, 46-second track of silence in acknowledgment of the time that a police officer forcefully held his knee to George Floyd‘s neck.

Spotify will pause all social media in a symbol of solidarity.

The streamer is also reactivating its long-standing Black History Is Now hub as a resource and home for music, playlists, and podcasts like Code Switch, You Had Me at Black, and Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay.

The hub will also feature playlists, including Black History Salute and We Shall Overcome. The Black Lives Matter playlist, which was updated for Black Music Month in June, will also be featured.