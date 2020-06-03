Dream Street Singer Chris Trousdale Dead At 34

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Trousdale, an actor and singer, who was formerly a member of the boy band Dream Street, died at a hospital in Los Angeles on June 2nd. He was 34.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Chris Trousdale on June, 2, 2020 from an undisclosed illness. He was a light to so many and will be missed dearly by his family, friends and fans all over the world,” a statement on his social media said on Wednesday.

“Although it felt like he belonged to us, his family is requesting that privacy be respected during this difficult time. Should you wish to make a donation, please direct funds to the ASPCA,” the statement added.

While a cause of death was not officially disclosed, TMZ reported that he died from complications of coronavirus.

Trousdale first made a name for himself while performing on the touring Broadway production of Les Misérables when he was just eight years old.

After the production wrapped, he moved to New York where joined the theater group Broadway Kids and landed roles in theatrical productions such as Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

In 1999, he was selected to join the newly developed boy band Dream Street, recording on both of the group’s albums until their breakup in 2002 amid a lawsuit brought by parents of band members, alleging that the group’s producers exposed the under-aged artists to alcohol and pornography.

Following the breakup of the band, he launched a solo career and released several successful holiday singles but in 2006, he put his career on hiatus for personal reasons.

He later returned to the limelite, and in 2014, signed with Spectra Music Group to work on a new solo album which never saw release but he released a new single “Summer” in 2019.

In addition to his career in music, he appeared on TV shows including Days of Our Lives, Shake It Up, Austin & Ally and Lucifer, as well as films such as “Biggest Fan.”