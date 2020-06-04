Amy Grant Successfully Undergoes Open Heart Surgery

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Contemporary Christian singer-songwriter Amy Grant successfully underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday to address a genetic defect.

Grant’s team revealed earlier this that she’d be undergoing surgery on Wednesday that she had suc surgery to address a condition called anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR).

A publicist for Grant told the Associated Press that doctors discovered the condition during a routine checkup.

Known as the Queen of Christian Pop, virtually every one of the numerous albums she has released over the past three decades, has topped the Billboard Christian music chart.

As well, she’s scored multiple top ten crossover hits as well, including “The Next Time I Fall” (1986), “Every Heartbeat” (1991), “Takes A Little Time” (1997).

Grant has been married to country music singer-songwriter Vince Gill since 2000.