With No New Cases Of Coronavirus In 20 Days New Zealand Prepares To Re-Open

WELLINGTON, NZ (CelebrityAccess) — New Zealand is poised to re-open public life, including concerts and sporting events, without limitations on attendance.

In a press conference on June 3rd, prime minister Jacinda Ardern said that the country is preparing to enter Alert Level 1, lifting restrictions on work, school, sports and domestic travel.

New Zealand health officials will utilize aggressive contact tracing in order to combat potential future outbreaks of COVID-19.

“We should all continue to keep track of where we’ve been and who we’ve seen to assist with rapid contact tracing if it is required. Businesses should assist customers to keep track of where they’ve been by displaying the Ministry of Health QR code,” the New Zealand government stated in guidance about Alert Level 1.

“This will be our new normal but, while we do return to pre-COVID life, we must remember we remain in a global pandemic,” the statement added.

While domestic restrictions are on track to be relaxed, international travel is still restricted, with visitors to New Zealand required to undergo health screening and testing, as well as mandatory 14-day managed quarantine or isolation.

New Zealand has reported no new cases of coronvirus in 20 days and their current modeling suggests a high probability that the virus has been eliminated there.

Government officials will decide on Monday 8 June whether and when to move to Alert Level 1.