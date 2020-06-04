Social Media Influencer Jake Paul Charged Over Looting Video

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CelebrityAcceess) — Social media Jake Paul is facing criminal charges in Arizona after a self-recorded video appeared to show him present during riots and looting in over the weekend.

According to ABC15 Arizona, Paul has been charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly, after he was alleged to have entered Scottsdale Fashion Square after it was closed, during a protest.

Police allege he remained at the scene “after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police,” ABC15 reported.

Paul, who has amassed more than 20 million followers on YouTube, posted a video of himself and a group of friends walking around in what appeared to be a darkened shopping mall.

He later issued a statement condenming violence and claimed that he was on hand to document the moment. He also s that he and his companions were not stealing anything.

Paul is best known for his YouTube stream but has also launched a career as a recording artist, breaking onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015 with “It’s EveryDay Bro.”

Despite going platinum, the track has the dubious distinction of being one of the least liked videos on YouTube. He followed it up later that year with “Jerika” which peaked at 86 on the Hot 100 but has since failed to chart.