Veteran Buffalo Rock Promoter Bruce Moser Passes

ALLENTOWN, PA (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Buffalo music promoter Bruce Moser has reportedly passed away from heart failure. he was 69.

His passing was reported by the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame who wrote: “All of us at The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame are saddened to hear of the passing of one of our own – Bruce Moser, Inducted Member Class of 2006, Member of the BMHOF Board of Trustees, and on the BMHOF Nomination Committee. With deepest sympathy, our hearts go out Bruce’s family and friends and to all the musicians whose lives he touched throughout the world.”

A Buffalo native, Moser launched a career in music as the lead singer in The Restless, a local band that while good enough to open for Jay & the Americans during a gig in Buffalo, was not good enough to propel Moser to stardom, according to a biography published by the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

After attending University at Buffalo, Moser partnered with Doug Dombrowski to launch Could Be Wild Promotions, focusing on rock promotion throughout the northeast.

The company’s early clients including The Cars, who Moser help break from a Boston band to a national audience. He also helped to propel the early careers of artists such as Bryan Adams and Irish rockers U2.

He also helped to bring Steven Van Zandt’s “Underground Garage” from local radio national syndication via SiriusXM.

Moser was inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Moser is survived by two daughters but was proceded in death by his wife, who died in 2019. Details about a memorial service have not been announced.

“Living in Toronto I grew up know Bruce Moser across Lake Ontario in Buffalo. He was America’s door opener for a slew of Canadian acts like Bryan Adams, Loverboy and The Tragically Hip, as well as the first industry person I knew touting a very young Bruce Springsteen. Moser talked music and Buffalo-style ribs and wings. Everybody just loved him,” said Larry LeBlanc.