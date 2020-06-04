Tomorrowland Goes Digital For 2020

BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) — The live version of Belgian electronic music festival Tomorrowland has officially been canceled for for 2020 and will instead take place online.

Tomorrowland: Around the World, the virtual edition of the festival will take place on July 25th & 26th and will feature eight ‘stages’ of music, including festival mainstays Atmosphere, Core, Freedom Stage, and Elixir, as well as three new stages created for the digital festival.

No details have been revealed for the festival’s lineup.

“Tomorrowland Around the World is the result of a gigantic team effort of hundreds of people who are working around the clock to create a never-before-seen interactive entertainment experience. Since we started this project and all ideas came together, we immediately felt an enormous energy and lots of positivity from everybody involved,” Michiel Beers, co-founder of Tomorrowland told YourEDM.

“For us it’s a bit re-inventing the festival experience, but we truly believe that we can bring the spirit of Tomorrowland and entertainment at the highest level to people and homes around the globe. We hope that hundreds of thousands of people will unite in a responsible way and that small Tomorrowland gatherings at people’s homes – from Canada to Australia, from Japan to Brazil and everywhere in between – will be organised. Especially during the weekend where normally Tomorrowland Belgium would take place, we really have the power to unite the world,” he added.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on June 18th, costing €12.50 for a one-day pass and €20.00 for a full weekender that includes a wee worth of video-on-demand.

It is unclear if fans who purchased tickets for the live version of the festival will be provided with access to the digital event. Tomorrowland organizers have yet to explicate a refund policy for the 2020 edition of the live festival.