Tool Cancels Fear Inoculum North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Industrial rock icons Tool have canceled all remaining North American dates of their Fear Inoculum tour for 2020.

Tool, who previously announced plans to tour North America, had just hit the road in March when the pandemic broke out.

“As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times. When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realize that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return,” Tool said in a statement released on Thursday.

“At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.”

According to the band, ticketholders will receive an email detailing refunds.

Impacted dates:

March 12 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

March 14 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

March 16 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

May 29 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

May 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

June 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

June 4 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

June 6 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 7 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 9 Madison, WI Kohl Center

June 10 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

June 13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

June 16 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

June 17 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Center

June 19 Colorado Springs, CO Broadmoor World Arena

June 22 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

June 23 San Francisco, CA Chase Center