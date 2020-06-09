Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 4 Ft. Michael McDonnell of Good Luck Shop

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 4 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and podcaster (All About The Song) Michael McDonnell of Good Luck Shop, about learning to appreciate the extra creative time quarantine has afforded him, finding his identity as a solo artist outside the context of a band, the anxiety that sometimes accompanies releasing your art into the world, breathing new life into musical gems from your past, and much more.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or for free HERE.

Check out Episode 4 below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Subscribe to the Music In Paranoid Times YouTube channel HERE.