Celine Dion Confirms Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) – Celine Dion has announced that her postponed ‘Courage World Tour’ has been rescheduled for 2021.
Originally scheduled 2020 show dates that were postponed across Europe due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled to begin in March 2021. Rescheduled dates for the postponed North American leg of the tour will be announced soon.
“I had really hoped that we’d be back on stage sometime this year, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety,” said the pop icon. “The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we’ll eventually get through this together, and we’ll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows….I can’t wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon!”
During the pandemic, Dion participated in the ‘One World: Together at Home’ televised concert special. She and Andrea Bocelli closed out the show with a memorable performance of their 1999 hit “The Prayer” alongside Lady Gaga, John Legend and concert pianist Lang Lang.
Tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.
The rescheduled 2021 European tour dates are as follows:
March 19-20, 23-24, 26-27 Paris, France – La Défense Arena
March 30-31 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Antwerpen
April 5, 7-8 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
April 11-12 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
April 15-16 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
April 19-20 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
April 22-23 London, England – The O2
April 26-27 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro
May 11 Budapest, Hungary – Laszlo Papp Sports Arena
May 13 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
May 15 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
May 18 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
May 20 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
May 22 Zagreb, Croatia – Zagreb Arena
May 24 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
May 26-27 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion Zurich
May 29 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena *
May 31 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
June 02 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 04 Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
June 6-7 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
June 10-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
June 13 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
June 15-16 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
June 19-20 Tel Aviv, Israel – Bloomfield Stadium*
June 22 Nicosia, Cyprus – GSP Stadium
July 15 Carhaix, France – Les Vieilles Charrues Festival
July 17 Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival
July 19 Nyon, Switzerland – Paléo Festival Nyon
July 21 Attard, Malta – Ta’Qali
July 23 Athens, Greece – O.A.K.A
July 25 Bucharest, Romania – National Arena