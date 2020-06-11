Celine Dion Confirms Rescheduled Tour Dates For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) – Celine Dion has announced that her postponed ‘Courage World Tour’ has been rescheduled for 2021.

Originally scheduled 2020 show dates that were postponed across Europe due to COVID-19 have been rescheduled to begin in March 2021. Rescheduled dates for the postponed North American leg of the tour will be announced soon.

“I had really hoped that we’d be back on stage sometime this year, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety,” said the pop icon. “The whole world has been going through such difficult times during this pandemic, and my heart goes out to all those who have suffered. I know we’ll eventually get through this together, and we’ll make up for all that lost time. I miss doing our shows….I can’t wait to sing with all of you again. Stay safe everyone…see you soon!”

During the pandemic, Dion participated in the ‘One World: Together at Home’ televised concert special. She and Andrea Bocelli closed out the show with a memorable performance of their 1999 hit “The Prayer” alongside Lady Gaga, John Legend and concert pianist Lang Lang.

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.

The rescheduled 2021 European tour dates are as follows:

March 19-20, 23-24, 26-27 Paris, France – La Défense Arena

March 30-31 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Antwerpen

April 5, 7-8 Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

April 11-12 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

April 15-16 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

April 19-20 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

April 22-23 London, England – The O2

April 26-27 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

May 11 Budapest, Hungary – Laszlo Papp Sports Arena

May 13 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

May 15 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

May 18 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

May 20 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

May 22 Zagreb, Croatia – Zagreb Arena

May 24 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

May 26-27 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion Zurich

May 29 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena *

May 31 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

June 02 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 04 Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

June 6-7 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

June 10-11 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

June 13 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

June 15-16 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

June 19-20 Tel Aviv, Israel – Bloomfield Stadium*

June 22 Nicosia, Cyprus – GSP Stadium

July 15 Carhaix, France – Les Vieilles Charrues Festival

July 17 Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival

July 19 Nyon, Switzerland – Paléo Festival Nyon

July 21 Attard, Malta – Ta’Qali

July 23 Athens, Greece – O.A.K.A

July 25 Bucharest, Romania – National Arena