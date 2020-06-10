Report: Coachella A No-Go For 2020

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — While there has been no official word from AEG’s festival promoter Goldenvoice, Billboard’s Dave Brooks reported that Coachella 2020 has been canceled amid layoffs and furloughs at AEG companies, including Goldenovice.

According to an internal memo obtained by Billboard, AEG CEO Dan Beckerman said it was “clear” that live events would not be resuming until at least 2021.

“When we are able to reopen, it will take time until we see our fans, partners and sponsors fully return,” Beckerman in the memo, per Billboard.

Beckerman added that the festival may return in a smaller form in 2021, or may be pushed back until October 2021 in order to take place with its full capacity, Billboard reported.

The festival, which typically takes place across two weekends in California’s Indio Valley in April, was postponed until October earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the touring and live events industry to grind to a halt.

The postponement also hit Goldenvoice’s Stagecoach festival, which ordinarily takes place the weekend prior to Coachella.

Coachella 2020 was to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.