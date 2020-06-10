Eventbrite Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Refund Policy

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) –Ticketing company Eventbrite is facing a new potential class action lawsuit over its coronavirus ticket refund policies.

The suit, filed in California, alleges that Eventbrite violated California’s Business and Professions Code which requires that the “ticket price of any event which is canceled, postponed, or rescheduled shall be fully refunded to the purchaser by the ticket seller upon request.”

However, the plaintiffs claim that Eventbrite has “consistently refused to allow refunds” for events that have been affected by COVID-19, even when canceled or indefinitely postponed.

The plaintiffs also allege that Eventbrite attempted to shift responsibility to event organizers, allowing them to refuse refunds for cancellations, postponements and rescheduled events.

As well, plaintiffs took issue with Eventbrite’s “make good” policy, through which the company has urged event producers to provide refunds to customers. The plaintiffs maintain that the policy is insufficient as it only appears to apply to event tickets purchased before March 15th and only for events that were scheduled to take place between March 15 and May 15.

Through the suit, the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to bar Eventbrite from continuing their alleged “unlawful, deceptive, fraudulent, and unfair business practices” as well as statutory and punitive damages, and an award of restitution.

In a filing with the SEC, Eventbrite indicated that it “disputes the merits of these claims and intends to vigorously defend against them.”

Eventbrite’s stock took a hit after they announced plans to contest the suit, off by more than 15% for the week at the end of trading on Wednesday.