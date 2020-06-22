The 2021 Golden Globes Will Be Delayed By Two Months

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions, and broadcast partner NBC announced that the 2021 Golden Globes has been postponed by nearly two months and will now take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The awards gala will air live on NBC, and take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler serving as hosts for the soiree.

The changed dates for the Golden Globe follows a similar change by the Motion Picture Academy, who postponed the 2021 Academy Awards by two months from February to April for the first time since 2004.

Like the Academy, the changed dates for the Golden Globes will also impact the eligibility window for potential nominees. However, the HFPA was not ready to make an announcement about the details.

“To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks,” the HFPA said in a press statement.