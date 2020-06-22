Oak View Group Launches Blue Ribbon Panel To Guide Venue Re-opening

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 22, 2020) – Oak View Group, the venue development and consultancy company, announced the launch of a blue ribbon task force designed to help America’s beleagured live entertainment facilities safely re-open following the coronavirus shutdown.

Comprised of category leaders across all facets of facility operations, the task force will provide development and operation protocols, guidance, and ongoing auditing of all COVID-19 and other infectious disease mitigation strategies.

According to OVG, the team will also evaluate the effectiveness of more than 180 products, solutions, and technologies intended for public facilities.

As well, the task force will develop industry standards on facility sanitization and recommended safety protocols, and best operating practices for all venues using current medical science as a guide.

The task force includes Delaware North, the global leader in hospitality management & food service management, which will oversee food and beverage; Ecolab, the global leader in water, food safety and infection prevention technologies and services, which will manage sanitization technology; global design and architecture firms, Gensler and Populous, which will oversee facilities design; law firm Kauff McGuire & Margolis, which specializes in the practice of labor and employment law, will ensure employees’ rights are protected and upheld; Jani-King, an international commercial cleaning franchise company; global engineering design firm ME Engineers, which will direct all mechanical and electrical engineering; global consulting and advisory firm Teneo, which will oversee management consulting; and the University of Washington, which will lead research and development.

“The process our task force uses will be key in achieving the highest standards of safety and health and create a plan with a framework for action that will be rolled out to arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters while meeting the current criteria of the CDC, local governmental, and health and medical professionals,” Oak View Group Chief Operating Office Stephen Collins said.