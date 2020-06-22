The Guitar Kurt Cobain Played During His 'Unplugged' Performance On MTV Sold For $6 Million At Auction
Kurt Cobain. Credit: Julie Kramer [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A guitar used by the late grunge icon Kurt Cobain drew an eye-popping price of $6 million at auction.

Cobain used the guitar, a 1959 Martin D-18E, during Nirvana’s famed 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance just a few months before he committed suicide.

Bids for the guitar started at $1 million and the guitar was ultimately purchased by Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, the Associated Press reported.

The sale was part of a collection of rock memorabilia auctioned off by Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles.

Other items included a custom guitar used in the 1980s and 1990s by Prince including on the Purple Rain tour, which sold for a reported $563,500, according to the AP.

A sequined glove, worn by the late King of Pop Michael Jackson during Motown 25, was also sold for a winning bid of $430,000.

