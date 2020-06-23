Live Nation Productions To Debut Truth To Power At Cannes Virtual Market

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation film’s and television development unit Live Nation Productions announced the upcoming debut of its latest documentary, Truth To Power.

The doc, which debuts at the Cannes Virtual Market this week tells the story of System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian, whose fusion of music and social justice activism has helped to inspire large-scale political movements.

Directed by award-winning director/writer/producer Garin Hovannisian, Truth To Power shows both Tankian’s public and private life, including his role in the massive peaceful protests of 2018’s Velvet Revolution in his native Armenia which successfully ousted an oligarchic regime.

The doc also features appearances by System Of A Down band members John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian, the band’s manager David “Beno” Benveniste, filmmaker/journalist Carla Garapedian, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, and famed record producer Rick Rubin.

The feature documentary is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Joe Berlinger; and Live Nation Production’s Ryan Kroft, Michael Rapino , Damian Vaca, and Vaughn Schoonmaker.

As well, the documentary is backed up with music from System Of A Down, and by an original soundtrack featuring music composed by Tankian.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.