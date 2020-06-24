Amber Howard Named Head Of Talent At TalentX Gaming

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran agent Amber Howard has been named as the Head of Talent at TalentX Gaming, the newly launched management company focused on the worlds of gaming, esports and streaming.

With oversight of TalentX Gaming’s Talent division, Howard will be tasked with growing the company’s roster and developing opportunities for the company’s clients.

Howard brings her roster of talent to TXG including Harris Heller of Alpha Gaming, P2istheName, Latina gamer Natalie “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova, pro ballerina turned gamer Mari “AtomicMari” Takahashi, and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler, a 14-year-old deaf Fortnite pro gamer who Howard signed on as the first female player to join FaZe Clan.

Howard is also bringing Gamemaster, a new Twitch-based competition to TalentX. The show, which takes a page from traditional broadcast talent competitions such as “American Idol” pits 12 amateur gamers to compete against one another for a $100,000, and a gaming contract while sharing a house.

The nine-episode Amazon Prime Video Series will stream in the U.S., UK, Austria, Germany and Japan.

Before making the jump to TalentX, Howard toiled at Abrams where she led the agency’s expansion into esports and gaming with the launch of a dedicated department.

Prior to joining Abrams, Howard worked in the esports and gaming department at Warner Brother’s digital gaming arm, Machinima, where she brought the industry into more traditional verticals

“TXG’s commitment to always put its creators first really struck a chord with me and made it an easy decision to join the company. Gamers have been underrepresented for too long even though the talent and esports industries are booming. We have an amazing opportunity to bring more visibility, monetization and growth to this community of creators,” Howard said. “My recruiting strategy has always been to keep it open and diverse, and to look for and work with creators and brands that break the mold. I envision a deep and balanced roster of creators who represent the diversity of the entire gaming community in gender, accessibility, and culture.”