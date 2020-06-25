The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Michael Connelly

Creator of “Bosch,” Michael Connelly’s new book “Fair Warning” currently sits at number seven on the “New York Times” best-seller list. Listen as we cover Connelly’s transition from newspaper reporter to full time novelist, and the intricacies of the production of the hit Amazon television show starring Titus Welliver.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7w923tULjZnBOoCa1Rrz4Q

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-connelly/id1316200737?i=1000479560356

