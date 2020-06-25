Spotify says Fans 2.2x More Likely To Save, Playlist Ater Paid ‘Marquee’ Release Marketing

(Hypebot) — Spotify has opened its Marquee paid new release marketing program to all artists and labels in beta and offered stats as to how the streamer says it is working.

How Marquee Works

During release week, the release appears on the mobile Home screen as a full-screen, sponsored recommendation to Premium and Free users who’ve shown interest in the artist’s music. After each campaign, Spotify reports how listeners engaged with the new release after seeing a Marquee.

Marquee is priced on a cost per click basis.

The Stats

Spotify offers case studies as to how Marquee helped drive success for new releases from artists such as Georgia, Cold War Kids, and The Weeknd.

Early results show that more than 20% of people who see a Marquee stream the promoted release within two weeks. ‘

But the big news may be Marquee’s long term affect. Listeners are reportedly diving deeper into the artist repertoire and exploring the artist’s page.

250% Long Term Impact

“Marquee can inspire fandom by leading listeners to take actions that matter long-term: Our research shows that saves and playlists adds correlate with a 250% increase in streaming of that artist six months later. That’s why after each Marquee campaign, we report on the “intent rate” — the percentage of listeners who saw a Marquee and either saved or playlisted one track from the promoted release.”

More info here.

If you’re interested in using the Marquee beta to promote a new album or EP, submit your information here.