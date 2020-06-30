Ringo Starr To Host All-Star 80th Birthday Bash Benefit Concert

(CelebrityAccess) — Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr announced plans to celebrate his 80th birthday with a benefit concert to support some of his favorite causes.

The “Ringo’s Big Birthday Show” air via Ringo’s YouTube channel and will include unique home performances as well as never before seen concert footage from Starr, Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh as well as Gary Clark Jr, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E and Ben Harper and more.

The broadcast will also feature the premiere of a guest star version of Ringo’s “Give More Love” that was created to benefit Musicares and features Jeff Bridges, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnette, Elvis Costello, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Peter Frampton, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Keb Mo and Willie Nelson.

The event will also feature music from a playlist of tribute performances on Ringo’s YouTube channel, including musical tributes from Ben Folds, Ben Dickey, Bettye LaVette, Colin Hay, Elvis Costello, Gregg Rolie, Judy Collins, Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Steve Earle, and Steve Lukather, among others.

The concert will benefit 4 different non-profit organizations: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, Musicares and WaterAid.