The Rolling Stones’ Havana Moon Concert Film Coming To Drive Ins In North America, Canada

(CelebrityAccess) — Havana Moon, a film that captured The Rolling Stones’ historic concert in Havana, Cuba in 2016, will be coming to a drive in theater near you, provided you live near a participating theater.

Directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Simon Fisher, the film captures Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood in the final days of their 2016 América Latina Olé Tour as they performed in Havana in front of a crowd of 1.2 million fans.

The free concert occured against the the backdrop of a lessening of tensions between the U.S. and Cuba, and a visit by then-president Barack Obama, who was the first American president to step foot on Cuba in more than 80 years.

The show took place even over the objections of the Vatican, which took issue with rock n roll in Havana on Good Friday.

The film, through a partnership with Cinelife Entertainment, will be screened at drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada, respective of local requirements of social distancing.

The film previously debuted for a one-night stand in cinemas and has been broadcast via the Starz premium cable network.