SSD Concerts Bringing Socially Distanced Concerts To Gosforth Park

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (CelebrityAccess) — UK-based independent promoter SSD Concerts, announced the launch of the UK’s “first dedicated socially distanced music venue” this summer.

The Virgin Money Unity Arena will be located in Gosforth Park in Newcastle upon Tyne and kicks off in August.

A drawing of the venue shows a stage built in the park with multiple raised platforms for the audience, each with room for about 4 people spread evenly in front of the stage.

“Join us for a unique socially distanced live entertainment experience. Enjoy the show with your friends and family from the safety of your own personal viewing area. The arena is designed to keep you safe, with organized parking and a socially distanced queuing system into the arena where you will be directed to your personal area,” SSD Concerts said in a post on social media.

SSD said programming will include both music and comedy acts, with an initial lineup for the stage announced on July 7th, with performances planned to start in August.