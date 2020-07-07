Dave Chappelle Hosts Socially Distanced 4th Of July Music Fest

DAYTON, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Comic Dave Chappelle hosted a live music and comedy festival over the July 4th weekend and while the event was billed as socially distanced, videos captured during the event appear to tell a different story.

The six-hour Dave Chappelle Summer Camp event took place in Yellow Springs, Ohio, near Chappelle’s hometown of Dayton, with about 400 fans in attendance.

The fest included musical performances from Erykah Badu, Common, Talib Kweli, Issa Ali, Questlove and DJ Trauma, along with stand-up comedy from Tiffany Haddish, Michael Che, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, and Cipha Sounds.

Actor John Hamm served as a co-host for the event.

Everyone who attended the event, including performers, were tested for COVID-19 prior to admission and were provided with branded masks, but a video by Cipha Sounds captured during the festival, show a large crowd dancing together to a rendition of Nirvana’s “Smells like teen spirit.”

According to popular music blog Brooklyn Vegan, the event was recorded and will later be distributed for a future release, but they did not provide any details on a specific platform. Chappelle has released several comedy performances, including his 8:46 stand-up special, via Netflix in recent months.