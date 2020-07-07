Former Kasabian Singer Tom Meighan Pleads Guilty To Assaulting His Former Fiancée

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — A day after parting company with his bandmates in Kasabian, former frontman Tom Meighan pleaded guilty to assaulting his his ex-fiance.

According to the BBC, Meighan pleaded guilty at Leicester Magistrates’ Court to assaulting his fiancée Vikki Ager while intoxicated in an incident on April 9th.

The court heard Agar hit her head on a hamster cage after being thrown across the room. Meighan was also alleged to have grabbed her leg and struck her in the head, the BBC reported.

He also threatened to strike her with a wooden pallet, but fortunately “thought better of it, thankfully, and threw it down on the hot tub aggressively” crown prosecutors said.

The evidence against Meighan included a CCTV video of the incident.

A child witnessed the alleged sustained assault and reported it to police, the BBC reported.

According to the BBC, Meighan was ordered to community service and required to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He will also be required to complete 5 days of rehab and pay court costs for the victim.