Comedian Rick Smiley’s Daughter Serious Injured In Shooting

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The 19-year-old daughter comedian and radio show host Rickey Smiley was injured by gunfire during an alleged road rage incident.

In an emotional video on Monday, Smiley said that his daughter Aaryn was one of several people wounded in the shooting which took place in Houston over the July 4th weekend.

“My youngest daughter Aaryn was shot three times this past weekend, and I talked about it this morning during Gary With Da Tea’s segment. Thank you to everyone who’s keeping her lifted in prayer, and to everyone who has sent well wishes her way,” he said in a statement accompanying the video.

Police told KTRK that the shooting appeared to be connected to a previous altercation and occured at a stoplight. Smiley’s daughter was in a different vehicle and was caught in the crossfire, investigators told KTRK.

Three other victims transported themselves to a hospital and all are expected to survive their injuries, CNN reported.

Aaryn Smiley, who just marked her 19th birthday, later posted an image of a blood-soaked car seat to her Instagram account.

“This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote in a caption included with the image. “I won’t be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage.”