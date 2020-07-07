Live Nation Announces Music Forward Foundation Scholarship Recipients For 2020

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation, in partnership with their nonprofit House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, today announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship programs.

Each of the five recipients, all college students pursuing a career in the music industry, will be awarded a total of $45,000 in scholarships. This year, the scholarships are supported with a dedicated award from Minnesota-based Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union which is aimed at helping a student from Minnesota find a career path to hospitality and music industries.

As well, for the second year in a row, the Living Legacy Foundation provided an award to assist students have that faced homelessness, or who have been a part of the foster care system.

Recipients of this year’s awards include Sterlyn Termine, a first generation college student at Howard University, who is a Music Theory and Composition Major with a Minor in Saxophone; Ania Holland, a Recorded Music Major at NYU, interning at Atlantic Records; Sean Madden, a Marketing major and New Media Minor with a focus on customer service at University of Louisville; Emma Martin, a viola player and Music Business major at Belmont University; and Rebecca Berth, a Minnesota State University Moorhead junior, who has been active in live event and television production.

“Live Nation is committed to investing in the next generation of diverse music industry leaders through our distinct scholarship program that supports students pursuing live entertainment careers,” said Mark Campana, chief operating officer, Live Nation U.S. Concerts. “We are dedicated to ongoing action to making a difference and proudly support this year’s esteemed awardees as part of our collective strategy to amplify diversity and inclusion in the industry.”

“We are proud to support the next generation of industry leaders by recognizing our exemplary 2020 scholarship award recipients,” added Nurit Siegel Smith, executive director of the Music Forward Foundation. “These students represent the diverse perspectives and voices that will lead the future of music and innovation in entertainment.”