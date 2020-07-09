Kurt Johnson Re-elected As Board Chair Of Country Radio Broadcasters

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Radio Broadcasters announced that Townsquare Media’s Kurt Johnson has been relected as the CRB Board President for the 2020-2021 term.

The elections also saw John Shomby elected as Vice President, and Beverlee Brannigan re-elected to serve another term as the board’s secretary.

Serving on this year’s Board of Directors are: Chuck Aly (Country Aircheck), Beverlee Brannigan, Becky Brenner (Albright & O’Malley & Brenner Consulting), Johnny Chiang (KKBQ-FM), George Couri (Triple 8 Management), Andy Denemark (United Stations), Ryan Dokke (Play It Again Music), Mike Dungan (UMG Nashville), Gator Harrison (iHeart), Debra Herman (Shazam/Apple), Steve Hodges (Sony Nashville), Clay Hunnicutt (Big Machine Records), Kurt Johnson (Townsquare Media), Dave Kelly (Big Machine Label Group), Jon Loba (BMG), Judy Lakin (Vista14), Mike McVay (McVay Media), Charlie Morgan (Apple Music), Rod Phillips (iHeartCountry), Tim Roberts (Entercom), Royce Risser (UMG Nashville), Bob Richards (Emmis Communications/WLHK), Brittany Schaffer (Spotify), John Shomby, Lesly Simon (Pearl Records), Matt Sunshine (CFSS), Joel Raab (Joel Raab Country Radio/Media), Ryan Redington (Amazon Music), Paul Williams (Westwood One/Cumulus), and Kristen Williams (Warner).

Radio veteran Charlie Monk continues as a Lifetime Director Emeritus.

“I am proud to welcome the new board members and grateful to the board vets who continue on this year. This is a unique time for the Country music industry. I can’t imagine a better group to help guide all of us toward the industry’s center point, Country Radio Seminar 2021. Looking forward to a great year,” Johnson said.

The CRS Board of Directors is made up of volunteer professionals from all areas of the Country music industry. The board provides oversight for the mission of the Country Radio Radio Broadcasters, a non-profit organization that advocates for country music radio, and which organizes the annual Country Radio Seminar.