Hermosa Concert Venue Shutters Due To COVID-19

HERMOSA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Saint Rocke, a popular concert venue in Hermosa Beach California, is closing amid the extended coronavirus shutdown.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the owner of the club announced the shutdown and put the venue up for sale.

“Nothing lasts forever, and as our friend Kenny used to say — “You gotta know when to hold ’em, and know when to fold ’em.” So much has happened and its so far from being over, that four childhood friends just couldn’t figure out how to make the music last through this pandemic. We’ve had thousands of shows here, and whatever moves in next will never take those memories away.”

The post included a photo of the club’s marquee, which also announced that the club was for sale and provided a phone number to call for information.

The 250-capacity club, which opened more than a decade ago, is co-owned by BeachLife Festival co-founder Allen Sandford. The club regularly hosted live music, ranging from tribute bands to nationally touring artists such as Yonder Mountain String Band.