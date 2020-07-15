Victor Aroldoss Named SVP International Marketing At Warner Music UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK has promoted Victor Aroldoss to Senior Vice President of International Marketing.

In his new role, Aroldoss will oversee international marketing for Warner Music UK’s labels and will report to WMUK CEO Tony Harlow.

As well, he will be responsible for helping to break rising talent, including Ashnikko, Griff, JC Stewart, Maisie Peters and S1mba outside of the UK.

Aroldoss has risen through the ranks of Warner Music, playing a role in the success of WMUK acts such as Biffy Clyro, Clean Bandit, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foals, Muse, and Royal Blood.

Prior to his promotion, Aroldoss served as General Manager, International Marketing, a role he has held since 2018.

“This new role will allow me to keep working closely with our international partners to show the world what an incredible hotbed for talent the UK continues to be. I’ll also be able to work even closer with Warner UK’s label Presidents to help amplify their budding young artists around the world. Whether it’s our global superstar acts, or our emerging talent, UK artists continue to find new ways to connect with fans and have their voices heard, and I’m honored to play a part in that,” Aroldoss said in a press statement.