Diamante Signs With ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Los Angeles-based, blue-haired rock singer Diamante has signed with ICM Partners for global representation.

Originally from Boston, the Mexican-Italian Diamante scored her first hit in 2018 when her single with Bad Wolves titled “Hear Me Now” landed at #1 at Active Rock radio.

Since then, she’s been busy on the road, providing support for acts such as Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace and Chevelle, as well as with her own 25-city headlining tour.

After parting ways with her label in 2020, Diamante partnered with producer Howard Benson and Three Days Grace drummer Neil Sanderson to launch an independent label, Anti-Heroine to provide a platform for her music.

Since the label’s launch, Diamante has released several tracks through Anti-Heroine, including a cover of the Goo Goo Dolls hit “Iris” which peaked at #1 on the iTunes playlist and has been featured on several Spotify playlists as well.

While she’s taking a hiatus from touring due to the virus, Diamante is already planning a tour in 2021 in support of her debut independent album which is due next year.

She’s also lined up for a live-streaming event, Diamante’s Rock Fiesta, on July 25th. The ticketed live stream will feature Diamante as well as performances from Escape the Fate, Three Days Grace, Howard Benson, Lit, Butcher Babies, Stitched Up Heart, Trev Lukather, Jules Galli, Rachel Lorin, Leauxx and more.