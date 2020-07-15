Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times But Expects To Recover, Rapper Tory Lanez Arrested On Concealed Weapon Charge

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said on Wednesday that she was shot multiple times in an incident on Sunday, but said that she expects to fully recover.

“I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery.”

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, went on to say that she wanted to correct previous media reports that she had injured herself on broken glass and said she underwent successful surgery to remove several bullets.

The incident in question appears to have occurred early Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, rapper Tory Lanez was arrested on concealed weapons charges after police responded to a report of an argument inside of an SUV and shots fired outside of a house party in the Hollywood Hills.

When police tracked down the SUV, which was alleged to have left the scene, they found Megan, Lanez and an unidentified woman inside, TMZ reported. Previously, TMZ reported that police said Megan was transported for medical care after cutting her foot on broken glass.

Megan did not name her alleged shooter but video of the incident appears to show Megan exiting the SUV with hands up and being handcuffed, according to NPR.