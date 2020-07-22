Jill Weindorf Promoted To GM At Concord Recorded Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie label and music publisher Concord announced the promotion of Jill Weindorf to General Manager of Concord Recorded Music.

In her new role at Concord, Weindorf will work with the label’s chief executive Tom Whalley to oversee the operation of label services and will assist with Concord’s label roster, frontline and catalog.

She will also continue to have oversight of Concord’s radio promotion team.

“Jill has been an integral part of the Concord promotion team for over a decade. In this time, she has proven herself to be a leader, innovator and someone who genuinely cares about our artists. I look forward to her working closely with our labels in the execution of strategies that build our artists’ careers and the vision that our artists have for their music,” said Whalley.

Prior to her promotion, Weindorf, who has been a part of the Concord team for a decade, most recently served as Concord’s SVP of Promotion and Marketing. Prior to joining Concord, she held positions at EMI Recorded Music, Blue Note, Verve and Elektra Entertainment.

“It’s an amazing time at Concord and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to work closely with Tom Whalley, who has been a tremendous inspiration to me,” said Weindorf. “The music that we represent is world class and we have built an independent and unparalleled approach to growing career artists. This new role is exciting in that I get to drive marketing and augment artist development on a holistic level on behalf of our incredible suite of labels.”