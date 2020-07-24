Aftershock Pushed Back To 2021

SACRAMENTO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents announced that Aftershock 2020 has been pushed back to 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock-heavy music festival, which was originally scheduled for October 9 – 11 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA, will now take place on October 7 – 10, 2021.

“After all the harm caused by COVID-19, there is nothing that we wanted more than to be celebrating Aftershock with you this October at Discovery Park for what was going to be a monumental weekend. We, the artists, and Sacramento County all thought we had a shot at being the first post-COVID festival to happen. That really would have been incredible. We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike of cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021,” Wimmer said in a statement announcing the rescheduled dates.

“As always, thank you so much for your patience. Please know that every decision we made for 2020, and will make for 2021, is with you, our fans and friends, at the top of our minds. We truly hope to see you in 2021. The world needs live music to return so we can feel connected once again, and we can’t wait to bring back the biggest rock experience on the West Coast,” he added.

The 2021 edition of the festuival will be headlined by Metallica and My Chemical Romance, who were both confirmed for the sold-out 2020 event. Metallica is on tap to perform two unique sets on two different nights of the event.

As well, the DWP team has addd a fourth night to Aftershock 2021, in partnership with Jack Daniel’s, to mark the return of the popular California festival.

Aftershock 2020 pass purchasers will receive an email with their options on Monday, July 27, with details regarding their 2020 purchase.