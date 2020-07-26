Chris Oglesby Tapped For Senior Creative Music Publishing Role At BMG Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of veteran publishing executive Chris Oglesby to the post of Senior Vice President of Creative,, the lead creative publishing role in BMG’s Nashville office.

Reporting to Los Angeles-based head of US Publishing Monti Olson, Oglesby will lead the creative publishing team in the office will coordinate with BMG’s offices in New York and Los Angeles, as well as BMG’s indie BBR Music Group, which includes Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, Wheelhouse Records.

Oglesby, who joined BMG in 2013, has more than 3 decades of experience in the music industry, including stints at Almo/Irving Music, where he signed Grammy award-winner Craig Wiseman and BMG Music Publishing, where he spent more than a decade working the songwriters behind hits such as ‘Check Yes or No’ (George Strait), ‘Young’ (Kenny Chesney), and ‘Born To Fly’ (Sara Evans).

He also did a turn in songwriter management with his own venture, Oglesby Writers Management, as part of 19 Entertainment/CKX.

“We are thrilled to have Chris take the creative publishing lead in Nashville and look forward to working more closely as we bring our recording artists and songwriters together. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our business in Nashville, with the BBR Music Group, the creative synch team for film and TV, along with our LA-based creative publishing team, to produce new opportunities and deliver results for our songwriters,” said BMG’s Thomas Scherer, EVP, Repertoire & Marketing.