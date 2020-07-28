CanadaPerforms at RBC Bluesfest Drive-In Adds A Day Of Music

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for #CanadaPerforms at RBC Bluesfest Drive-In announced that the event has been expanded with an additional day of programming that will expand performances to Sunday, August 9th.

The drive-in festival will feature a range of both established and emerging Canadian artists, including Sam Roberts Band, Marie-Mai, Patrick Watson, Tim Hicks, and Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine.

RBC Bluesfest Drive-In will take place at the Place des Festivals, Zibi across two weekends — Friday July 31st and Saturday, August 1st; followed by Friday, August 7, Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9.

The event is an initiative of the National Arts Centre and the RBC Bluesfest organization in a bid to help the live performance sector and artists who have seen their touring opportunities dwindle amid the COVID-19 pandemic with some financial support.

As with many drive-in events, fans will drive onto the festival site and watch the show from in their vehicles, or from dediicated parking areas while social distancing. Canadians will also be able to watch the livestreamed concerts online.

The full lineup for the RBC Bluesfest Drive-In

July 31 – Marie-Mai, Donovan Woods and The Opposition, Neon Dreams, Terra Lightfoot, Julian Taylor, Kellylee Evans

August 1 – Sam Roberts Band, Shad, Haviah Mighty, LeFLOFRANCO, Nambi & The Rhythm, Bboyizm

August 7 – Patrick Watson, Basia Bulat, Zaki Ibrahim, Asuquomo, Silla and Rise, Geneviève et Alain

August 8 – Tim Hicks, Kira Isabella, Chris Labelle, Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam, Amanda Rheaume, Ryan Langdon

August 9 – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, BlakDenim, Eli Rose, Marie-Clo, Moscow Apartment

Tickets are on sale now at: https://canadaperforms.ottawabluesfest.ca/