Park Playhouse To Operate The Cohoes Music Hall

COHOES, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Park Playhouse, a New York-based performing arts organization, has signed a deal to take over operation of the historic Cohoes Music Hall.

The deal, which offically commences on August 1st, will see 375-capacity Cohoes Music Hall continue to present live musical performances as well as a slate of plays and musicals.

“We plan to continue to work with the area’s best promoters to make Cohoes Music Hall a destination for live music, stand-up comedy, films, family events and much more! Moreover, we plan to work hard to make sure the Music Hall is a community resource, and that its doors are opened to civic groups, non-profits, and local artists and arts groups. Simply put, we will make Cohoes Music Hall a boutique performing arts center, and a driving force for continued economic and community development in the Spindle City and greater Capital Region,” Park Playhouse said in a statement.

Park Playhouse takes over after the city ended its management contract with Music Hall Arts Alliance due to the Hall being shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music Hall Alliance and Guthrie Bell Productions both submitted new bids to management the venue.

Park Playhouse also operates the Lakehouse at Albany’s Washington Park.

Built in 1874 and added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1971, the venue has been owned by the City of Cohoes since 2015.