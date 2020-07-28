Which Indie Distributors Increase Your Chance Of Being Featured On Spotify?

(Hypebot) — Who is the best independent music distributor if you want to have a hit? Charles Alexander of label services firm Systemic took a look at Chartmetric and other data to find out.

Alexander’s analysis looked at week of mid-July Spotify data.

The goal of this fascinating data dive was to look at the songs and artists on New Music Friday playlist to explore the who, the why – and possibly the how – these songs made this flagship Spotify playlist. He and his team then looked at the Spotify Singled Out playlist which summarizes the best performing songs of the most recent week.

But along the way, he also saw which indie distributors, for that week at least, scored the most slots New Music Friday.

AWAL – 5 tracks

The Orchard/SONY – 4

InGrooves – 4

STEM – 3

Believe – 2

Merlin – 2

Empire – 2

DistroKid – 2

TuneCore – 1

FUGA – 1

United Masters – 1

“It would also appear that DistroKid, in spite of it’s legendary minimal or lack of customer service is a viable option for “upload and forget it” indie distribution,” adds Alexander. “Their Teams product is also great for folks who need upfront payment splits processing. Most people are aware that Spotify has a minority stake in the distributor.”