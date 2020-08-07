House DJ/Producer Erick Morillo Arrested On Sexual Battery Charge In Miami

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Erick Morillo, the Colombian-American house music DJ and producer, has been arrested in Miami after he was alleged to have raped a woman at his home in December.

According to Miami ABC affiliate WPLG, Morillo, who is 49, surrendered himself on Thursday on one charge of sexual battery.

Morillo and his alleged victim were both working as DJs at a private party on Star Island and knew him through her work in the music industry. The alleged victim says she took an uber back to his home where he began to make sexual advances on her which she declined, WPLG reported.

She said she later fell asleep at the house but claims she later awoke up with a naked Morillo standing over her and she began to have recollections of Morillo sexually assaulting her.

The victim claimed she then left his home, called 911 and was transported to a rape-treatment center for evaluation.

After consulting with an attorney, Morillo provided a DNA sample to police and denied raping the woman. He told police he had sex with another woman at the house and then went to his bedroom naked, where he was surprised to find the alleged victim, WPLG reported.

The Miami New Times reported that the other woman at Morillo’s home told police that she was asleep on the couch downstairs and had not witnessed anything.

Morillo’s DNA was later linked to samples taken from the alleged victim at the treatment center, the New Times reported.

Morillo, who was born in New York and raised in Colombia, is a veteran of the EDM scene and has been named best house and international DJ multiple times at the annual DJ Awards.