Live Nation Germany Announces Its Return To Major Concerts With A Stadium Show Headlined By Bryan Adams Next Month

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced the first return to major live events with a concert to be headlined by Bryan Adams.

The “Return to Live” concert will be an outdoor concert at Düsseldorf Stadium on September 4th. Along with Adams, the concert will feature performances by Sarah Connor, Rea Garvey, The BossHoss, Michael Mittermeier and Joris.

While the stadium has a capacity of more than 50,000 fans, the concert will be limited to a crowd of 12,000 to provide space for social distanced seating.

As well, all fans will be required to wear face masks during the concert and to register their contact details when buying their tickets to allow for contact tracing in the event of an outbreak related to the event.

Additional safe measures for the show include larger waiting areas outside the stadium, tiered entry and exit time slots, an alcohol ban as well as regular disinfecting and additional hygiene precautions.

“The fans, artists, and crew, as well as the entire music industry, have been eagerly awaiting this moment” explains Live Nation Germany CEO Marek Lieberberg. “We are opening the door for the return of live music which now has the opportunity to resume after the unpredicted intermission. We know that fans are enthusiastic to experience live music once again, and we’re excited to be able to bring them that opportunity.”