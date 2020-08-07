Paul McCartney Not Interested In A Vegas Residency

(CelebrityAccess) — While many high profile artists, including Celine Dion, Aerosmith, and Elton have landed at Las Vegas Residencies in recent years, former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney said he is unlikely to join their ranks any time soon.

McCartney dismissed the possibility of a residency in his future during an interview with Britain’s GQ Magazine, noting that the environment of Las Vegas held little appeal for him.

“As for playing Vegas, that’s something I’ve been trying to avoid my whole life. Definitely nothing attracts me about the idea. Vegas is where you go to die, isn’t it? It’s the elephant’s graveyard,” he said.

He also said that he’s not interested in a non-Vegas residency such as Bruce Springsteen’s fully sold out Broadway performances in 2017. According to McCartney, it would be following a too well-worn path.

“Some people would like me to do it, as they say I’ve got plenty of stories and plenty of songs, but one of the things that’s holding me back at the moment is that Bruce has just done it, you know? It feels a bit like, “Oh, suddenly I’ll do it now then!” So I think that’s made me a little reluctant to follow in his footsteps or follow a trend. The idea is OK, but I think I’d just prefer to play with the band to a bigger audience, or even smaller – I don’t mind little clubs. I do a solo segment in the middle of my shows at the moment and to do a whole show like that, I’m not sure I fancy it,” he said.