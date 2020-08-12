Music Forward Foundation’s Crew Nation Global Relief Fund Raises $15 Million To Help Support Concert Personnel During The Pandemic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s Music Forward Foundation announced that the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund has raised more than $15 million to support live music crews who have been affected by the concert shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Music Forward, the money raised has gone to help 15,000 concert professionals across 36 countries who have been impacted by postponed or canceled shows.

However, with concerts still on hold for the foreseeable future, there are still hundreds of thousands of crew members in need and the fund hopes to raise at least $30 to provide crucial support.

“Concerts wouldn’t be possible without the many crew members working behind the scenes every step of the way and we want to make sure that as independent workers, they get the support they need from both the industry and the government,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation. “Live Nation is proud to be among the many artists, donors, partners and fans who are helping drive this mission forward and support those who make the magic of live possible.”

As part of Music Forward’s fundraising efforts, Crew Nation has just released a new line of summer merch with %100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit the rescue fund.

To buy merch, visit https://crewnationstore.com

As well, contributions up to $80,000 USD can be made directly via PayPal. Any larger gifts can be coordinated by contacting crewnation@hobmusicforward.org.