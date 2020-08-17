Robert Gibbs Promoted To Head Of Contemporary Music At ICM Partners

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent rep Robert Gibbs has been promoted to Head of Contemporary Music at ICM Partners, becoming the first African American Department Head for a Major Agency.

Gibbs, who has been a member of the ICM Partners team for 14 years, was elevated to partner in 2016 and for the past two years, has been featured on the Billboard Power 100 list.

“Robert is a fabulous agent, individual and an impactful leader. I am very proud of him and all that he has accomplished in his fourteen years at ICM,” said ICM Partners CEO Chris Silbermann. “We began discussing this well-deserved promotion last October and but for the pandemic, this would have happened sooner. He has earned this promotion with sustained levels of excellence in all aspects of the job and makes our organization stronger. I am thrilled for him and us.”

“Robert has built a tremendous business the right way and has been a great teammate and mentor for younger agents as well as a key producer in our department for many years,” added Rob Prinz, ICM’s head of Head of Worldwide Concerts. “This promotion formalizes a leadership role that Robert has already undertaken within the Concerts Department for a long time now.”

While leading the Contemporary Music, Gibbs will cotninue to represent his client roster, including J. Cole, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Roy Wood$, and the entire Dreamville Records roster, among others.

“ICM has built the best culture of any major agency and I am proud to take a leadership role within this organization,” said Robert Gibbs. “We are the last and only Major Agency solely dedicated to the representation business and it shows in the manner in which we work for artists to achieve their dreams. We have been building and fortifying the department even during the pandemic and our Contemporary Music team is one I am proud to now lead.”